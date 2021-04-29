Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics acquires mRNA technology platform
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:BTX) announced the acquisition of an exclusive license for mRNA gene editing and cell therapies technology from Factor Bioscience Limited and Novellus Therapeutics Limited.
- The acquisition follows an exercise of a previously announced option. ‘The license includes use of an extensively patented process to develop gene editing compounds using mRNA,’ the company said.
- Brooklyn is planning to start preclinical work for sickle cell anemia, other inherited monogenic disorders, and solid and liquid tumors, targeting to advance at least one of those programs to the Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) stage by 2024, Brooklyn announced in the statement.
- “As a result of the license acquisition, Brooklyn is now poised to become a key player among companies exploring gene editing for cell therapies,” noted Howard J. Federoff CEO of Brooklyn.
- “This mRNA gene editing technology has the potential to be disruptive given its high efficiency and relatively low manufacturing costs,” Federoff added.
- Previously, in mid-April, the company announced the payment of $1M to acquire the license.