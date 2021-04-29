Peabody Energy EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue

  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.79 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $651.3M (-23.0% Y/Y) misses by $21.45M.

  • Based on current market conditions, Peabody anticipates the following results in 2021:

    U.S. Thermal Operations: PRB volumes remain largely in line with 2020 volumes, with more than 95 percent of 2021 tons currently priced at an average price of $10.98 per ton. Other U.S. thermal shipments are expected to be approximately 16 million tons, priced at an estimated average price of $39 per ton. U.S. thermal coal deliveries are largely dependent on general economic conditions, weather, natural gas prices and utility inventory levels.

  • Press Release
