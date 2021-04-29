FB, QCOM, NOK and VER among premarket gainers
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) +41% on updating data from pancreatic cancer trial.
- Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) +18%.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) +17% on Q1 results.
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) +17% as Realty Income to acquire the company.
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) +13%.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +11% on positive topline Phase I results in hematology program.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) +9% on license agreement with Johns Hopkins University.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) +8% on Q1 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) +7%.
- Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) +7% on Q1 results.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) +7% on Q3 results.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) +7%.
- Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ:THCB) +7%.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) +6% on Q1 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) +6%.
- Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) +6%.
- EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) +6%.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) +6%.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) +6% on Q2 results.
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +7% on Q1 results.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) +5%.
- Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) +5%.