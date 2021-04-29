Tour operator Transat to get $700M loan from Canadian government

  • Travel operator Transat (OTC:TRZBF) said it reached an agreement with the Canadian government to borrow up to $700M.
  • The funds will come from Canada's program called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), according to a statement.
  • "The agreement reached with the Government of Canada provides us with an additional $700 million in liquidity, which is the amount we needed to move forward with confidence," Jean-Marc Eustache, Transat President and Chief Executive Officer said in the statement.
  • Transat said the refund process of trips cancelled due to the pandemic will begin immediately. The company said that $390M of the funds will be used to support Transat's business, while $310M is to provide reimbursement to travelers.
  • In connection with the financing plan, Transat issued the government 13M warrants for the purchase of Transat shares at an exercise price of $4.50 per share.
  • The financing comes after Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) planned acquisition of Transat was called off earlier this month after European regulators said concessions for a deal were insufficient.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.