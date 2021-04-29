Tour operator Transat to get $700M loan from Canadian government
Apr. 29, 2021 8:26 AM ETTransat A.T. Inc. (TRZBF), ACDVFTRZBF, ACDVFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Travel operator Transat (OTC:TRZBF) said it reached an agreement with the Canadian government to borrow up to $700M.
- The funds will come from Canada's program called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), according to a statement.
- "The agreement reached with the Government of Canada provides us with an additional $700 million in liquidity, which is the amount we needed to move forward with confidence," Jean-Marc Eustache, Transat President and Chief Executive Officer said in the statement.
- Transat said the refund process of trips cancelled due to the pandemic will begin immediately. The company said that $390M of the funds will be used to support Transat's business, while $310M is to provide reimbursement to travelers.
- In connection with the financing plan, Transat issued the government 13M warrants for the purchase of Transat shares at an exercise price of $4.50 per share.
- The financing comes after Air Canada's (OTCQX:ACDVF) planned acquisition of Transat was called off earlier this month after European regulators said concessions for a deal were insufficient.