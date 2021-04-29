Cara Therapeutics plunges after the setback in mid-stage atopic dermatitis trial
Apr. 29, 2021
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) has lost ~36.8% in the pre-market after the company announced that its Oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin tablets) failed to meet the primary endpoint in Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial in atopic dermatitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.
- The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involved 401 adult subjects with atopic dermatitis., who were randomized to three tablet strengths of Oral KORSUVA: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1 mg against placebo.
- Following a recommendation from Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“IDMC”), the company has increased the sample size for the 0.5mg dose and the placebo groups by ~60%.
- No dose group has reached the primary efficacy endpoint: the change from baseline in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Itch NRS score at week 12 of the treatment period.
- The key secondary endpoint was the percentage of patients who achieved an improvement from a baseline of ≥4 points in the weekly mean of the daily 24-hour Itch NRS score at week 12 (4-point Responder Analysis).
- No dose group met the key secondary endpoint for the intent-to-treat population. Oral KORSUVA was generally well-tolerated across all doses with a similar profile of treatment-emergent adverse events across KORSUVA and placebo groups.
- In December, Cara announced the completion of enrollment of the KARE trial.