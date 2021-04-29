Q1 GDP rises 6.4%, in line with expectations, headline inflation surges

Apr. 29, 2021 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Q1 GDP (initial estimate): +6.4% annualized vs. +6.5% estimate and +4.3% in Q4.
  • PCE price index: +3.5% vs. +2.5% consensus and +1.5% in previous quarter.
  • Core PCE prices +2.3% vs. +2.4% consensus and +1.3% in previous quarter.
  • The GDP increase reflects increased consumer spending, nonresidential fixed investment, federal government spending, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending. That was partly offset by declines in private inventory investment and exports.
  • During Q1, economic impact payments, aka stimulus checks, and other relief payments were made through the American Rescue Plan Act.
