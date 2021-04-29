Can-Fite’s reaches 75% enrollment in late-stage psoriasis study; Top line results expected in Q4

Apr. 29, 2021 9:02 AM ETCan-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)CANFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) announces that 75% of patients have been enrolled in its Phase III Comfort study designed to establish Piclidenoson’s superiority compared to placebo and non-inferiority compared to Apremilast (Otezla) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • Enrollment is expected to be completed in Q3 and topline results anticipated in Q4 2021.
  • The study’s primary endpoint is the proportion of patients who achieve a PASI score response of ≥75% (PASI 75) vs. placebo at week 16.
  • Secondary endpoints include non-inferiority to Otezla in weeks 16 and 32.
  • Piclidenoson has been out-licensed for the indication of psoriasis in Canada, South Korea, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Central Eastern European countries, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and China.
  • Can-Fite has received over $20M in up-front and milestone payments from its distribution agreements to date.
