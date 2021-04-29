Amplify ETFs files prospectus with SEC for Thematic All-Stars ETF
- Amplify ETFs has just filed a prospectus form with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to launch Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF.
- The Thematic All-Stars ETF strategy states that it will provide access to a diversified group of global organizations that are widely owned by other thematic ETFs.
- Per the prospectus, “the thematic universe includes all ETFs that meet the index provider’s proprietary classification requirements, which are designed to identify ETFs with strategies seeking to capture investment opportunities in one of the following thematic segments:” disruptive technology, evolving consumer, fintech, health care innovation, industrial revolution, sustainability, and multi-theme.
- Furthermore, with regards to the weighting of the ETF, the prospectus goes on to state: “No single company may represent more than 5% of the index, and any excess weight is prorated among remaining constituents. As of the date of this prospectus, the index has 160 constituents. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced monthly, effective at the close of the first Friday of each calendar month.”
- A handful of potential names that the Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF can pull from are as follows: (NYSEARCA:ARKK), (NASDAQ:FINX), (NASDAQ:IBB), (NYSEARCA:BETZ), (NYSEARCA:SUBZ), (NYSEARCA:BUZZ), and (NASDAQ:ICLN).
