BrainsWay launches noninvasive treatment for smoking addiction

  • BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) announces the distribution of its first 10 Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ((Deep TMS)) devices for smoking addiction to practices across the United States.
  • Deep TMS is the first FDA-cleared noninvasive treatment in the addiction space for any TMS device, and currently serves as the only TMS platform technology with clinical outcome data for multiple brain disorders.
  • BrainsWay announced that the U.S. FDA granted 501k clearance for the company’s Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its proprietary Deep TMS system for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), earlier this week.
  • Shares down marginally during premarket trading.
