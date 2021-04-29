BrainsWay launches noninvasive treatment for smoking addiction
Apr. 29, 2021 9:10 AM ETBrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)BWAYBy: SA News Team
- BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) announces the distribution of its first 10 Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation ((Deep TMS)) devices for smoking addiction to practices across the United States.
- Deep TMS is the first FDA-cleared noninvasive treatment in the addiction space for any TMS device, and currently serves as the only TMS platform technology with clinical outcome data for multiple brain disorders.
- BrainsWay announced that the U.S. FDA granted 501k clearance for the company’s Theta Burst three-minute protocol utilizing its proprietary Deep TMS system for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), earlier this week.
- Shares down marginally during premarket trading.