ImmunityBio reports launch of Phase 2 trial of Anktiva with ART to inhibit HIV reservoirs

Apr. 29, 2021 9:11 AM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)IBRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The U.S. Military HIV Research Program has launched a Phase 2 clinical trial in Thailand to evaluate ImmunityBio’s (NASDAQ:IBRX) interleukin-15 (IL-15) superagonist Anktiva (also called N-803) in combination with antiretroviral therapy (ART) during acute HIV infection as an experimental therapy to target and inhibit early establishment of HIV ‘reservoirs’ in infected individuals.
  • Researchers will compare levels of HIV RNA and DNA in lymph node samples pre- and post-treatment and evaluate the therapy’s effects on CD8+ T and natural killer (NK) immune cells.
  • In preliminary data from a separate Phase I study in HIV-infected subjects, Anktiva was shown to be safe and to significantly activate proliferation of T cells and NK cells. There was also evidence that Anktiva activated viral transcription and reduced the viral reservoir in peripheral blood mononuclear cells.
