Silicon Labs downgraded at JPMorgan on divestment plans

Apr. 29, 2021 9:17 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Citing a more balanced risk/reward, J.P. Morgan downgrades Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) from Overweight to Neutral and trims the price target from $160 to $155.
  • Analyst Bill Peterson says the stand-alone IoT company that remains after the Infrastructure and Automotive business divestment will have "limited earnings power and operating profitability" in the coming years.
  • Silicon Labs targets returning to current earnings power within three to five years, but Peterson says "it's less assured the company will meet the targets that far out."
  • Peterson remains positive on the company's IoT business but thinks that setting aside the more stable Infrastructure and Auto business leaves SLAB more vulnerable to volatile demand and competitive pressure.
  • SLAB shares are down 1% pre-market to $148.20.
  • Yesterday, SLAB reported upside Q1 results.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.