Silicon Labs downgraded at JPMorgan on divestment plans
Apr. 29, 2021 9:17 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)SLABBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Citing a more balanced risk/reward, J.P. Morgan downgrades Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB) from Overweight to Neutral and trims the price target from $160 to $155.
- Analyst Bill Peterson says the stand-alone IoT company that remains after the Infrastructure and Automotive business divestment will have "limited earnings power and operating profitability" in the coming years.
- Silicon Labs targets returning to current earnings power within three to five years, but Peterson says "it's less assured the company will meet the targets that far out."
- Peterson remains positive on the company's IoT business but thinks that setting aside the more stable Infrastructure and Auto business leaves SLAB more vulnerable to volatile demand and competitive pressure.
- SLAB shares are down 1% pre-market to $148.20.
- Yesterday, SLAB reported upside Q1 results.