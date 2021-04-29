Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot likely in Europe for adolescents by June: BioNTech CEO

  • Speaking to news magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday, the CEO of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Ugur Sahin has said that the company was “in the final stretches" in preparing the submission for European approval for the COVID-19 vaccine targeting the adolescents.
  • The two-dose vaccine co-developed with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is already approved in the region for those aged 16 and above.
  • The evaluation "takes four to six weeks on average," and the vaccine should be available for 12 to 15-year-olds in Europe by June, Sahin has said.
  • "It's very important to enable children a return to their normal school lives and allow them to meet with family and friends," Sahin noted.
  • For the messenger-RNA-based vaccine, the two companies have already sought FDA authorization for the age group. The results from a trial involving children aged 5 to 12 are likely by July.
  • In late March, Pfizer/ BioNTech reported positive topline data from a Phase 3 trial for the COVID-19 vaccine indicating 100% efficacy and strong antibody response in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.
