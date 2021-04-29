Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shot likely in Europe for adolescents by June: BioNTech CEO
Apr. 29, 2021 9:22 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBNTX, PFEBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Speaking to news magazine Der Spiegel on Thursday, the CEO of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Ugur Sahin has said that the company was “in the final stretches" in preparing the submission for European approval for the COVID-19 vaccine targeting the adolescents.
- The two-dose vaccine co-developed with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is already approved in the region for those aged 16 and above.
- The evaluation "takes four to six weeks on average," and the vaccine should be available for 12 to 15-year-olds in Europe by June, Sahin has said.
- "It's very important to enable children a return to their normal school lives and allow them to meet with family and friends," Sahin noted.
- For the messenger-RNA-based vaccine, the two companies have already sought FDA authorization for the age group. The results from a trial involving children aged 5 to 12 are likely by July.
- In late March, Pfizer/ BioNTech reported positive topline data from a Phase 3 trial for the COVID-19 vaccine indicating 100% efficacy and strong antibody response in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years.