Spotify rises 2% as Pivotal raises to Buy

Apr. 29, 2021 9:29 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Pivotal Research, from Hold.
  • The stock slipped after what was seen by some as soft results in user growth for Q1, though Pivotal saw the report as mostly in line to just better than expected.
  • The firm is optimistic for the long-term future of the company and sees some upside in valuation (the stock has dropped 18% this year).
  • Pivotal thinks subscription music streaming still has room for growth, and Spotify can still lever MAUs and premium subscribers into increased monetization.
  • It has a $340 price target, implying 32% upside.
  • Wall Street is Neutral on Spotify, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.