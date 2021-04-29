Spotify rises 2% as Pivotal raises to Buy
Apr. 29, 2021 9:29 AM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)SPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is up 2% premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Pivotal Research, from Hold.
- The stock slipped after what was seen by some as soft results in user growth for Q1, though Pivotal saw the report as mostly in line to just better than expected.
- The firm is optimistic for the long-term future of the company and sees some upside in valuation (the stock has dropped 18% this year).
- Pivotal thinks subscription music streaming still has room for growth, and Spotify can still lever MAUs and premium subscribers into increased monetization.
- It has a $340 price target, implying 32% upside.
- Wall Street is Neutral on Spotify, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bearish.