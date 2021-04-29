Cree shares drop as JPMorgan turns bearish on 'rich' valuation after earnings
Apr. 29, 2021 9:32 AM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Citing the mixed Q3 results and "rich" valuation, J.P. Morgan downgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Neutral to Underweight and maintains a $108 price target.
- Analyst Paul Coster writes that the in-line results and mixed Q4 guidance "leave the narrative unchanged but the stock looking richly-valued" having surpassed the firm's price target.
- Coster notes that gross margin improvement has "stalled" in calendar 2021, which could weigh on the stock near-term due to the elevated multiples.
- CREE shares are down 6% pre-market to $106.
- Background: Yesterday, Cree reported fiscal Q3 results that beat revenue estimates but met on profit.