Zulily and Allbirds co-founders’ SPAC Big Sky Growth Partners slips following $300 IPO (update)
- Big Sky Growth Partners (NASDAQ:BSKYU), a SPAC launched by the co-founders of e-commerce giant Zulily and popular shoe brand Allbirds, fell slightly Thursday in its first trading session following a $300M IPO.
- Big Sky's investment units, which trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BSKYU," traded slightly below their $10 IPO price all day before closing at $9.96, down 0.4% for the session.
- Big Sky is headed by Chairman and CEO Mark Vadon, who co-founded Zulily in 2009 with Darrell Cavens, who will serve on Big Sky’s board.
- Both men also served together at online jewelry site Blue Nile, which Vadon co-founded. Bain Capital eventually bought Blue Nile for $500M, while QVC purchased Zulily for $2.4B.
- In addition to his involvement with Zulily and Blue Nile, Vadon previously served as chairman of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from 2014 to 2017 and as a member of Home Depot’s board.
- Big Sky’s team also includes Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Joseph Zwillinger and venture capitalist Michael Smith as board members.
- Smith is co-founder of VC firm Footwork and a board member at Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and other companies. He also previously served as COO of Stitch Fix and Walmart.com.
- Big Sky sold investor 300M investment units priced at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.25 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share for $11.50 in the future.
- The special purpose acquisition company also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as 4.5M extra units, potentially raising another $45M.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s sponsor agreed to invest $8.6M for some 5.7M warrants priced at $1.50 apiece. That will rise to $9.5M for about 6.3M warrants if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Big Sky wrote in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it aims to invest in companies that will benefit from “the deep expertise that our team has investing in, partnering with and growing digitally native Internet-retail and direct-to-consumer companies.”
- The firm added that today’s consumers “are looking for product and service innovation as well as brand authenticity. We believe that businesses that are purpose-driven, environmentally sustainable and customer-focused demonstrate characteristics that are critical for differentiation and long-term persistent growth in our target sectors.”
- In addition to Big Sky's investment units listing on the Nasdaq, Big Sky's shares and warrants will eventually trade separately under the tickers “BSKY” and “BSKYW,” respectively.
- The SPAC went public at a time when Allbirds is reportedly considering its own separate IPO.