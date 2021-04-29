Kraft Heinz gains after earnings topper and confident guidance

Apr. 29, 2021 9:38 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)KHCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor17 Comments
  • Kraft Heinz (KHC +1.8%) reports organic sales growth of 2.5% in Q1 to top the consensus mark of +0.6%.
  • Organic sales were up 2.5% in the U.S. vs. +0.9% consensus and were up 2.7% for the international business vs. +0.0% consensus. Organic sales were up 2.5% in Canada vs. -0.2% consensus.
  • Looking ahead, Kraft sees a mid-single-digit percentage increase in both organic sales and adjusted EBITDA in Q2 in comparison to 2019. The food giant says the outlook is equivalent to a low-single-digit percentage decline in organic sales and a mid-single-digit percentage decline in adjusted EBITDA versus the comparable 2020 period.
  • Kraft continues to expect it will deliver 2021 financial performance ahead of its strategic plan.
  • On the conference call, Kraft execs said manageable inflation is anticipated in Q2.
