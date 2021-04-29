Electronic Arts completes acquisition of Glu Mobile
- Electronic Arts (EA +0.4%) has completed its acquisition of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), a deal at $2.1B in enterprise value set to spur mobile portfolio growth at EA.
- “We’re thrilled to welcome Glu Mobile to our Electronic Arts family,” says EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “The combination of our talented teams and powerful IP positions us as a leader in the largest gaming category in the world."
- “Joining forces with EA will take growth games like Covet Fashion, Design Home, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and the MLB Tap Sports Baseball franchise to the next level, expanding their reach to even more global audiences," says Glu CEO Nick Earl.
- EA gains nearly 800 employees in the deal, including more than 500 game developers. And the transaction creates a mobile portfolio with more than 15 top-five services with a combined $1.32B in bookings over the past 12 months.
- Glu shares had jumped 35% Feb. 9 after news broke about the deal. Glu shareholders were to receive $12.50 in cash for each share.