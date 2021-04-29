Electronic Arts completes acquisition of Glu Mobile

Apr. 29, 2021 9:39 AM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)GLUUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Electronic Arts (EA +0.4%) has completed its acquisition of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), a deal at $2.1B in enterprise value set to spur mobile portfolio growth at EA.
  • “We’re thrilled to welcome Glu Mobile to our Electronic Arts family,” says EA CEO Andrew Wilson. “The combination of our talented teams and powerful IP positions us as a leader in the largest gaming category in the world."
  • “Joining forces with EA will take growth games like Covet Fashion, Design Home, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and the MLB Tap Sports Baseball franchise to the next level, expanding their reach to even more global audiences," says Glu CEO Nick Earl.
  • EA gains nearly 800 employees in the deal, including more than 500 game developers. And the transaction creates a mobile portfolio with more than 15 top-five services with a combined $1.32B in bookings over the past 12 months.
  • Glu shares had jumped 35% Feb. 9 after news broke about the deal. Glu shareholders were to receive $12.50 in cash for each share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.