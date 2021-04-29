Newmont slides after Q1 earnings miss on lower production
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) opens lower after coming up short of expectations for Q1 earnings and revenues, as production fell from COVID-19 restrictions and the sale of a Canadian asset.
- The gold miner says Q1 net income attributable to shareholders fell to $559M, or $0.70/share, compared with $822M, or $1.02/share, a year earlier.
- Q1 revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $2.87B, well below analyst expectations, because of higher average realized metal prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes.
- Q1 average realized price for gold jumped 10% to $1,751/oz. but production fell 1.3% Y/Y to 1.46M oz. due to the sale of the Red Lake mine in Canada and virus-related disruptions at the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina.
- Q1 all-in sustaining cost edged 0.9% higher Y/Y to $1,039/oz.
- Newmont said Cerro Negro continues to ramp up after being put on care and maintenance last year, although Argentina has tightened movement restrictions this month as it struggles with a second wave of the coronavirus.
- The company said it expects production to increase in H2, and it reiterates its prior gold production guidance of 6.5M oz.