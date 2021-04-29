Freddie Mac Q1 revenue rises on net interest income, investment gains

  • Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -0.4%) Q1 net revenue rose 118% Y/Y, driven by higher net interest income and higher net investment gains.
  • Q1 net revenue of $5.27B rose from $5.02B in Q4 2020 and $2.42B a year ago.
  • Q1 net income of $2.8B increased $2.6B Y/Y, driven by mortgage portfolio growth, higher deferred fee income recognition, higher revenues from multifamily loan purchase and securitization activities, and lower credit-related expense.
  • Benefit for credit losses of $196M reflects a credit reserve release driven by improving economic conditions; compares with a benefit of $813M in Q4 and provision (cost) of $1.23B in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 net interest income of $3.64B fell from $3.65B in Q4 and increased from $2.79B in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 operating expense of $1.39B fell from $1.44B in Q4 and rose from $1.12B in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 comprehensive income of $2.37B fell from $2.52B in Q4 and increased from $1.76B a year ago.
  • Q1 single-family segment new business activity of $362B in unpaid principal balance slipped from $383B in Q4 but rose from $136B in Q1 2020; mortgage portfolio balance rose to $2.46T from $2.33T in Q4.
  • Single-family segment serious delinquency rate fell to 2.34% in Q1 2021 from 2.64% in Q4 2020; however, it's still higher than the 0.60% in Q1 2020. 2.19% of loans in the single-family mortgage portfolio, based on loan count, were in a forbearance program as of March 31, 2021.
  • Q1 multifamily segment new business activity of $14B UPB fell from $35B in Q4 and rose from $10B a year ago; mortgage portfolio balance increased to $394B from $388B in Q4.
  • Multifamily delinquency rate rose to 0.17% in Q1 2021 vs. 0.16% in Q4 2020 and 0.06% in Q1 2020. As of March 31, 2021, 1.88% of loans in the multifamily mortgage portfolio, based on UPB were in a forbearance program.
  • Previously (April 29): Freddie Mac reports Q1 results
