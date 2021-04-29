Citrix Systems plunges after Q1 misses, lowered full-year profit forecast
Apr. 29, 2021 10:22 AM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)CTXSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares are down 9.3% after the company's first quarter results missed on the top and bottom lines and the full-year profit forecast was revised downward.
- "Our transition to the cloud is progressing well, and we expect our first quarter results to mark the trough in terms of the impact of the business model transition on the income statement. Beginning in the second quarter and continuing through the year, we expect to see top-line acceleration in our income statement metrics as headwinds from the model transition become a tailwind," says CEO David Henshall.
- For Q2, Citrix guides revenue of $840-850M (consensus: $830.4M) with $1.15-1.20 EPS.
- The company raises its full-year revenue guidance from $3.33-3.36B to $3.38-3.42B, above the $3.38B consensus. But EPS was lowered from $6.20-6.40 to $5.60-5.80, below the $6.37 estimate.
- The full-year guidance includes the impact of the recent Wrike acquisition. Citrix expects Wrike to have a 10% negative impact on non-GAAP EPS and to exit the year with a $180-190M SaaS ARR run rate.
- Press release.