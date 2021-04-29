Carlyle Group Q1 earnings beat as AUM climbs on carry appreciation, fundraising
Apr. 29, 2021 10:30 AM ET The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Carlyle Group (CG +0.6%) Q1 distributable EPS 58 cents beats the 51 cents consensus and increased from 48 cents a year ago.
- During the quarter, CG fundraising amounted to $7.8B on strong collateralized loan obligation origination activity in Global Credit and broad-based fundraising activity in AlpInvest.
- Q1 fee related earnings of $129.0M vs. $128.8M a year earlier; fee-related revenue of $412M, up 6% Y/Y, was driven by underwriting and placement fees in Carlyle Global Capital Markets, higher transaction fees, and higher management fees in Investment Solutions.
- Q1 total revenue of $2.44B vs. -$745.7M a year ago.
- Q1 realized net performance revenue of $76.0M increased from $48.2M a year ago; realized principal investment income of $20.1M rose from $17.9M.
- Q1 total segment net accrued performance revenue of $3.17B increased 36% from Q4 2020, largely driven by strong appreciation in its sixth U.S. buyout fund. Its fourth Europe buyout fund and seventh U.S. buyout fund also posted strong appreciation and moved into carry in Q1 2021.
- Total assets under management climbed to a record $260B, up 6% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y, with the Q/Q increase largely attributable to strong appreciation across its carry fund portfolio.
- Available capital of $75B at March 31, 2021 is consistent with $76B in the prior quarter.
