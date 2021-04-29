Voyager Digital and Blockdaemon to provide secure node infrastructure
Apr. 29, 2021
- Voyager Digital (OTCQB:VYGVF +1.1%) and Blockdaemon partners to initially integrate validator nodes on Ethereum, Polkadot, and Tezos onto the Voyager platform.
- The partnership with Blockdaemon is expected to allow Voyager to maintain full custody of staked assets and protect their relevant private keys while potentially earning returns which can exceed those of lending interest rates.
- "Voyager's well-established brand for providing a trusted source for crypto trading of in-demand assets can be seen through its exponential growth and breadth of offerings. We are delighted to support Voyager in their future success through secure node infrastructure, staking and monitoring services for their growing platform." said Konstantin Richter, CEO and Founder.