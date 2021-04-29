General Motors works out software fix to identify Bolt battery fire risk
Apr. 29, 2021 10:38 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- General Motors (GM -3.8%) says its engineers have figured out a fix for a battery problem with the Chevrolet Bolt electric hatchback that caused five vehicles to catch fire.
- The company says they developed diagnostic software to look for anomalies in the batteries of 69K Bolts worldwide for the model years 2017-2019. GM will replace faulty parts of the battery if issues are discovered.
- Owners of 2019 Bolts can receive the software today, while owners of 2017 and 2018 vehicles will have the software solution by the end of May.
- GM traced the battery fires to what it called a rare manufacturing defect in battery modules, in which a short in a cell can trigger a fire. The new diagnostic software will warn owners of any problems, according to GM spokesman Dan Flores.
- Shares of General Motors are down sharply after some challenges for Ford were highlighted dramatically by the automaker's earning report yesterday.