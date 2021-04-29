Lilly’s Olumiant undergoes European review for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Apr. 29, 2021 10:39 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), INCYLLY, INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • The European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has started to review a marketing application to expand the use of Olumiant (baricitinib) for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients aged more than 10 years who require supplemental oxygen.
  • In 2009, Eli Lilly (LLY +0.6%) and Incyte (INCY -0.9%) inked a worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the treatment which is approved for adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis or atopic dermatitis (eczema).
  • EMA said it would make a recommendation ‘as soon as possible’ after an accelerated assessment of data from two large, randomized trials involving hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The EMA opinion is expected by July assuming there is no requirement for additional data.
  • In June 2020, Eli Lilly announced the launch of Phase 3 trial COV-BARRIER that was designed to evaluate Olumiant in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with at least one elevated marker of inflammation but not on mechanical ventilation.
