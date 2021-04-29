A. O. Smith +3% after Q1 earnings beat; FY21 guidance raised
Apr. 29, 2021 10:43 AM ETA. O. Smith Corporation (AOS)AOSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- A. O. Smith (AOS +3.2%) reported Q1 sales growth of 21% Y/Y to $769M, reflecting solid execution despite pandemic-and weather-related challenges in supply chain and operations along with rapidly-rising material costs.
- Net earnings increased by 89% Y/Y to $97.7M
- Gross margin declined slightly by 10 bps to 37.5%.
- North America sales of $552.9M (+4% Y/Y); and Rest of World sales of $222.3M (+100% Y/Y), driven by stronger consumer demand in each of major product categories in China.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $104.4M, compared to $54.1M a year ago.
- Company repurchased 1,075,200 shares at a cost of ~$67M. Company has ~7.5M shares available for repurchase at the end of March.
- Company announced a third 2021 price increase on residential and commercial water heaters, effective June 1, at a blended rate of 8.5%.
- FY21 Guidance, raised: Sales growth between 14% and 15% (prior 10%); and EPS between $2.55 to $2.65 vs. consensus of $2.53, upgraded 6% from the midpoint introduced in January 2021.
