Schwab Asset Management launches international dividend equity ETF
Apr. 29, 2021 10:41 AM ETiShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV), FGD, DWX, PIDIDV, FGD, DWX, PIDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Schwab Asset Management announced the launch of the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY). SCHY will come to market with an expense ratio of 0.14%, which will be among the lowest cost of any exchange traded fund that offers exposure to international dividend securities.
- Per the Business Wire, David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for CSIM, stated: “Every day, about 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 and many of them – as well as other investors – are seeking income strategies as part of a diversified portfolio,” he continued with: “We continue to see a spike in demand for dividend equity funds, and are pleased to be expanding the range of solutions we offer to include a low-cost international choice.”
- For investors that are interested in learning more about the international dividend investment space, they may want to compare the new SCHY ETF with other exchange traded funds such as (BATS:IDV), (NYSEARCA:FGD), (NYSEARCA:DWX), and (NASDAQ:PID).
- Dividend ETFs have gained some attention as rising COVID cases climb around the world.