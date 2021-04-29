SolarWinds dips after soft profit forecast
Apr. 29, 2021 10:48 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SolarWinds (SWI -3.2%) tops first quarter estimates with $257M in revenue (up 3% on the year) and $0.23 EPS but the Q2 guidance was mixed.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $106.5M, representing a margin of 41.4% of non-GAAP total revenue.
- For Q2, SolarWinds forecasts revenue of $254-258M (consensus: $252.53M) and EPS of $0.21 vs. the $0.22 estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected at $102-104M or 40% of total revenue.
- “Our first quarter results, which exceeded the high end of our previously provided outlook with respect to both non-GAAP total revenue and adjusted EBITDA, are a testament to our team’s focus and commitment,” says CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna. “We continue to deliver value, enhance our relevance, and make significant progress executing on our ‘secure by design’ initiative. We believe the resiliency we see in our business, coupled with the ongoing commitment and support from our customers and partners, gives us a strong momentum on our journey to help all manner of IT professionals transform their businesses faster in a hybrid IT world.”
- Press release.
- Related: Earlier this month, the White House blamed Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service for the SolarWinds breach late last year, which compromised nine government agencies and hundreds of businesses.