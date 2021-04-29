Dominion Energy seeks RFPs to raise renewable energy in Virginia
Apr. 29, 2021 10:56 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)DBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Dominion Energy (D +1.3%) says it is seeking proposals for projects for new solar, onshore wind and energy storage projects in Virginia, as it targets net zero greenhouse gas emissions nationwide by 2050.
- Dominion wants proposals for up to 1,000 MW of solar and onshore wind and says it may either purchase projects or enter into power purchase agreements with third-party developers.
- The company also is soliciting bids for up to 100 MW of energy storage projects, which must be greater than 3 MW and located in Virginia.
- Dominion says it has made substantial progress in meeting the goals of the state's Clean Economy Act, and is developing the largest offshore wind project in the U.S. off the Virginia coast and has more than 5,200 MW of solar under development or in operation in the state.
