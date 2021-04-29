With Biden's latest stimulus push, could the best returns be in Europe?
Apr. 29, 2021 11:34 AM ETSTOXX Europe 600 Index (STOXX), SPY, QQQ, DIASPY, QQQ, DIA, STOXXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor38 Comments
- President Joe Biden outlined his $1.8T American Families Plan last night, part two of his infrastructure stimulus program, focused on child care, education and paid leave.
- Along with the American Jobs Plan, that would be $4.5T in spending, including tax credits, over 10 years, with tax revenue intended to cover the spending over 15 years.
- Reservations already expressed by Democratic lawmakers "suggests that Biden’s AJP/AFP proposal should be viewed as a starting point for negotiations within the Democratic caucus, and will likely be scaled back," Nomura analysts led by Lewis Alexander write today.
- Passage of a smaller bill could should come before the August recess, but uncertainty remains quite high, Lewis says.
- "While we ultimately expect Democrats to use budget reconciliation, bipartisan negotiations between the White House and congressional Republicans over a slimmed-down infrastructure package continue (we ultimately expect these negotiations to fail to produce a deal)," he adds. "Moreover, moderate Democrats have pushed back more on the AJP/AFP relative to the ARP, previewing what could be a lengthier and more difficult process to reach consensus within the Democratic caucus."
- Fiscal stimulus is the lever that's driving the U.S. economy, while early monetary policy is facilitating it, and fiscal is going to keep juicing the economy, Rebecca Patterson, director of research at Bridgewater Associates, says.
- It's a good backdrop for U.S. stock, with "incredibly easy" monetary conditions "pushing investors out the risk curve by making cash less attractive," she told Bloomberg.
- But with the major indexes (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (NYSEARCA:DIA) near record levels, a lot of the stimulus impact has already been discounted in U.S. stocks and investors will need to look more broadly, Patterson noted.
- "The companies in Europe are much more cyclically exposed, so as we get this global rebound those companies benefit much more than the U.S. in aggregate, which is heavily tilted toward tech," she added.
- "There is a close correlation between the size of the US current-account deficit and the relative strength of US domestic demand vs other developed nations, which means a strong US recovery could provide a sizeable boost to the rest of the world," TS Lombard global macro strategist Dario Perkins writes in a note. "The OECD has tried to measure the impact of Biden’s policies using its global econometric models. Staff estimate a boost to euro-area GDP of 0.4%, with even greater spillovers to Canada and Latin America."
- "But governments in other parts of the world could be disappointed if they think they can just 'free ride' on US stimulus – especially as US-centric 'Keynesianism' is also likely to cause an appreciation in the dollar exchange rate," Perkins adds.
- "A much better solution for the world economy would be for other countries to 'retaliate' to US fiscal stimulus, not with new rounds of QE, but by launching their own version of 'Bidenomics.'"
- European markets (STOXX) need their own fiscal stimulus measure, Patterson says, but "they have their hands tied by the Maastricht Treaty."
- Inflation from stimulus measures also remains a concern, despite the Fed's insistence that upward prices pressure are transitory.
- Several companies have pointed to input costs from surging commodities prices. Copper topped $10,000/ton today for the first time in 10 years.