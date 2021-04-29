Chicken Soup’s Crackle Plus signs agreement with TransUnion

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE -1.7%) announces Crackle Plus signs an agreement with TransUnion (TRU +0.9%), a global information and insights company.
  • With this agreement, Crackle Plus will utilize TransUnion’s identity and audience solutions to allow the AVOD industry leader to better serve more relevant advertising to their audiences and thus provide a higher value to agency and brand partners.
  • “There is little doubt that streaming consumption will continue to see growth, even after a banner year in 2020, as consumers continue to demonstrate a preference for streaming services. We’re excited to work with a leader like Crackle Plus as they demonstrate their commitment to better understanding their consumers’ preferences in order to deliver more relevant content and advertising experiences that as a result, drive desired outcomes for their marketing partners. TransUnion is dedicated to providing an accurate and comprehensive view of consumers to support Crackle Plus’ mission of reaching viewers in an omni-channel, privacy-safe way.” said Matt Spiegel, EVP marketing solutions and media vertical, TransUnion.
