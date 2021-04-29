DarkPulse deepens partnership with Remote Intelligence

Apr. 29, 2021 11:08 AM ETDarkPulse, Inc. (DPLS)DPLSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Dark Pulse (OTCPK:DPLS +7.1%) signs a partnership agreement with Remote Intelligence, a firm offering fully integrated, geo-rectiﬁed, 3D modeled mapping for industrial applications specializing in the energy and environmental industries.
  • “Remote Intelligence’s AI built unmanned platforms will integrate with DarkPulse’s monitoring services providing drone based intelligence solutions. Remote area deployments such as along national borders and Oil & Gas pipeline right of ways require rapid responses in off grid remote operations. Remote Intelligence’s drone services allow for the immediate visualization of threats or changes to infrastructure to determine a best plan of action.” stated Chairman and CEO Dennis O’Leary.
