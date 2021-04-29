JFrog expands APAC presence supporting increasing demand for DevOps solutions
- As demand increases for its end-to-end DevOps solution, JFrog (FROG -1.9%) plans to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region, specifically in China, which complements its already strong presence and offices in India and Japan.
- Growing local business operations in China - spanning local Technical DevOps Support, Sales, and Marketing teams - will provide front-line support for the increasing list of Chinese enterprises looking to automate their software delivery lifecycle.
- IDC estimates that by 2025, up to a quarter of A500 companies in APAC will become software producers to digitally transform and maintain their A-500 status; by 2023, 60% of Asian 1000 companies will shift security to earlier in the development process.
- "With some of China's leading companies increasingly adopting DevOps and DevSecOps, our growing footprint and strong partnership in the region puts us in a better position to serve our customers’ growing needs," Chief Revenue Officer Tali Notman commented.