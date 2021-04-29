Capricor shares rise on license agreement with Johns Hopkins University

  • Capricor Therapeutics shares climb (CAPR +6.3%) after signing an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the company’s exosome technology portfolio.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Capricor has been granted the exclusive, worldwide rights to JHU’s co-owned interest in intellectual property.
  • The deal allows Capricor to exclusively develop, manufacture and commercialize, with the right to sublicense, IP related to exosome technology for applications across both vaccine and therapeutic areas.
  • Capricor plans to announce further pipeline opportunities and intends to move this technology into the clinic in the near future.
