CVS Health unveils $100 million venture fund targeting startups in digital health care
Apr. 29, 2021 12:01 PM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)CVSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor20 Comments
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced the launch of CVS Health Ventures, a venture capital fund that will invest and partner with early-stage companies with potential in tech innovation and disruption in digital health care.
- The initial $100M allocated for investments will focus on companies that align with CVS Health's core strategy, the company said.
- Through CVS and Aetna businesses, CVS Health has already made over 20 direct investments which according to the company ‘have delivered consistently strong returns and partnerships.’ LumiraDx and Unite Us were cited as examples.
- In 2020, the cash and cash equivalents at CVS Health stood at $7.9B indicating ~38.6% YoY growth from the previous year. The company is scheduled to release Q1 2020 results on May 4, 2021, before the market opens.