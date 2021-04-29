Credit card metrics improve in March as stimulus checks reach bank accounts
|2021
|Company
|Ticker
|Type
|March
|Feb.
|Jan.
|3-month average
|Capital One
|COF
|delinquency
|2.24%
|2.45%
|2.49%
|2.39%
|charge-off
|2.41%
|2.66%
|2.54%
|2.54%
|American Express
|AXP
|delinquency
|0.90%
|1.00%
|1.00%
|0.97%
|charge-off
|1.10%
|1.40%
|1.30%
|1.27%
|JPMorgan
|JPM
|delinquency
|0.89%
|0.97%
|0.99%
|0.95%
|charge-off
|2.03%
|2.11%
|1.97%
|2.04%
|Synchrony
|SYF
|core delinquency
|2.80%
|3.10%
|3.20%
|3.03%
|adjusted charge-off
|3.80%
|4.00%
|3.10%
|3.63%
|Alliance Data Systems
|ADS
|delinquency
|3.80%
|4.30%
|4.30%
|4.13%
|charge-off
|5.30%
|5.20%
|4.60%
|5.03%
|Citigroup
|C
|delinquency
|1.26%
|1.31%
|1.38%
|1.32%
|charge-off
|2.49%
|2.76%
|2.01%
|2.42%
|Bank of America
|BAC
|delinquency
|1.31%
|1.50%
|1.55%
|1.45%
|charge-off
|3.17%
|2.67%
|1.81%
|2.55%
|Avg. delinquency
|1.89%
|2.09%
|2.13%
|2.04%
|Avg. charge-off
|2.90%
|2.97%
|2.48%
|2.78%
- On the whole, March credit card metrics improved from February, with the average delinquency and average charge-off rates falling. However, over the course of three months, the average charge-off rate increased to 2.90% in March from 2.48% in January.
- Keep in mind, too, that consumers were starting to receive stimulus checks in March from the American Rescue Plan Act.
- The only metrics to increase from February were ADS's charge-off rate, which rose slightly to 5.3% from 5.2%, and Bank of America's charge-off rate, which saw a more substantial rise to 3.17% from 2.67%.
- Be aware that some credit card accounts may still be in forbearance programs. Accounts in such programs don't progress to the next stage of delinquency, and eventually to charge-off, in the same time frame that they would if they hadn't been granted forbearance.
- In the last month of each quarter, Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) only reports its quarterly metric. DFS's Q1 credit card 30+ day delinquency rate of 1.85% fell from 2.07% in Q4 2020; its net charge-off rate for the quarter was 2.80%, up from 2.63% in the previous quarter.
- Its sequential increase in net charge-off rate was due to accounts that had been in its Skip-a-Pay program and didn't catch up, said Discover CFO John Greene during the company's Q1 earnings call. The program ended six months ago and most accounts that were in Skip-a-Pay have returned to making payments. "Looking forward we expect minimal impact to charge-offs from this population," he said.
- Synchrony Financial expects delinquencies to increase from current levels, peaking in early 2022, CFO Brian Wenzel said during the company's Q1 earnings call. That's expected to result in net charge-offs rising through 2021.
- Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said early-stage delinquencies, now at or near historic lows, suggest low levels of card charge-offs next quarter.
- And at Citi, CFO Mark Mason said: "Given the delinquency trends we're seeing today, we do not expect credit deterioration in the U.S. portfolio in 2021."