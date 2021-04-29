Credit card metrics improve in March as stimulus checks reach bank accounts

2021
Company Ticker Type March Feb. Jan. 3-month average
Capital One COF delinquency 2.24% 2.45% 2.49% 2.39%
charge-off 2.41% 2.66% 2.54% 2.54%
American Express AXP delinquency 0.90% 1.00% 1.00% 0.97%
charge-off 1.10% 1.40% 1.30% 1.27%
JPMorgan JPM delinquency 0.89% 0.97% 0.99% 0.95%
charge-off 2.03% 2.11% 1.97% 2.04%
Synchrony SYF core delinquency 2.80% 3.10% 3.20% 3.03%
adjusted charge-off 3.80% 4.00% 3.10% 3.63%
Alliance Data Systems ADS delinquency 3.80% 4.30% 4.30% 4.13%
charge-off 5.30% 5.20% 4.60% 5.03%
Citigroup C delinquency 1.26% 1.31% 1.38% 1.32%
charge-off 2.49% 2.76% 2.01% 2.42%
Bank of America BAC delinquency 1.31% 1.50% 1.55% 1.45%
charge-off 3.17% 2.67% 1.81% 2.55%
Avg. delinquency 1.89% 2.09% 2.13% 2.04%
Avg. charge-off 2.90% 2.97% 2.48% 2.78%
  • On the whole, March credit card metrics improved from February, with the average delinquency and average charge-off rates falling. However, over the course of three months, the average charge-off rate increased to 2.90% in March from 2.48% in January.
  • Keep in mind, too, that consumers were starting to receive stimulus checks in March from the American Rescue Plan Act.
  • The only metrics to increase from February were ADS's charge-off rate, which rose slightly to 5.3% from 5.2%, and Bank of America's charge-off rate, which saw a more substantial rise to 3.17% from 2.67%.
  • Be aware that some credit card accounts may still be in forbearance programs. Accounts in such programs don't progress to the next stage of delinquency, and eventually to charge-off, in the same time frame that they would if they hadn't been granted forbearance.
  • In the last month of each quarter, Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) only reports its quarterly metric. DFS's Q1 credit card 30+ day delinquency rate of 1.85% fell from 2.07% in Q4 2020; its net charge-off rate for the quarter was 2.80%, up from 2.63% in the previous quarter.
  • Its sequential increase in net charge-off rate was due to accounts that had been in its Skip-a-Pay program and didn't catch up, said Discover CFO John Greene during the company's Q1 earnings call. The program ended six months ago and most accounts that were in Skip-a-Pay have returned to making payments. "Looking forward we expect minimal impact to charge-offs from this population," he said.
  • Synchrony Financial expects delinquencies to increase from current levels, peaking in early 2022, CFO Brian Wenzel said during the company's Q1 earnings call. That's expected to result in net charge-offs rising through 2021.
  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said early-stage delinquencies, now at or near historic lows, suggest low levels of card charge-offs next quarter.
  • And at Citi, CFO Mark Mason said: "Given the delinquency trends we're seeing today, we do not expect credit deterioration in the U.S. portfolio in 2021."
