S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq erase gains as tech sector turns red

Apr. 29, 2021 12:16 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJISP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLK, XLB, XLY, XLV, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.1% has given up its early gains, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.7% has swung from up 1% to the red as early earnings enthusiasm has faded.
  • The Dow (DJI) -0.2% is down, with Caterpillar reversing after sounding caution about the impact of the chip shortage and on margin improvement.
  • All S&P sectors started higher, but Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) is now lower, with Citrix Systems the biggest decliner after lowering its profit forecast. Apple has turned negative.
  • Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB), Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV) are also down.
  • Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is the biggest gainer, with Facebook still posting strong gains.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is pulling back from its highs, up 3 basis points to 1.65%.
  • Among active stocks, Dish is the biggest gainer after topping earnings beat despite subscriber declines and eBay is declining the most as downgrades pile up.

