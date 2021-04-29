Barnes Group Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:19 PM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)BBy: SA News Team
- Barnes Group (NYSE:B) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.7M (-16.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.