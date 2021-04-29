Avient Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:21 PM ETAvient Corporation (AVNT)AVNTBy: SA News Team
- Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+35.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+54.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.