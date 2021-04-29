Portland General Electric Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:22 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)PORBy: SA News Team
- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.36M (-2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, POR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.