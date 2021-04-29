Colgate-Palmolive Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:46 PM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.27B (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects organic growth of 2.8%, operating income of $996M with margin 23.1%.
- Gross margin is expected to be 60.6%.
- Over the last 2 years, CL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.