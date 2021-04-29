Johnson Controls International Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:49 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)JCIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.58B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $511.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.