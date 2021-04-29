Illinois Tool Works Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 12:50 PM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)ITWBy: SA News Team
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.88 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ITW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Automotive OEM revenue estimate of $768.9M.
- Analysts expect operating income of $826.1M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.