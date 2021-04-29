Green Plains to expand locations for carbon capture project
Apr. 29, 2021 12:59 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)GPREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (GPRE +8.4%) is on the rise after unveiling plans to expand the scope of its "world's largest" carbon capture and sequestration project.
- The company says all four of its Nebraska biorefineries and a plant in Shenandoah, Iowa, have entered into a long-term carbon offtake agreement with Summit Carbon Solutions, as part its pipeline expansion of the SCS carbon capture and sequestration project that will develop the infrastructure to capture and transport CO2 for long-term deposit into geologic storage.
- The five Green Plains biorefineries will add 424M gallons of annual capacity to the carbon pipeline network.
- "The pure CO2 coming from our fermentation process is ideally suited for capture and long term sequestration and we believe this carbon reduction could earn additional income from low carbon fuel standard credits, 45Q tax credits and voluntary carbon credit markets as they develop in the future," Green Plains CEO Todd Becker says.
- U.S. renewable fuel credits reportedly rose this week to their highest price since at least 2013.