Lowe's aims to hire 50K workers in hiring blitz

Apr. 29, 2021 1:23 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Lowe's <<LOW> >says it will host a National Hiring Day on May 4 as part of its annual springtime hiring blitz.
  • This year, Lowe's is planning to hire more than 50K seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.
  • The hiring push by Lowe's arrives with demand for home improvement products still at a strong level as seen in the last few retail sales reports.
  • Despite the strong rally in Lowe's over the last year, Seeking Alpha Wealth Insights thinks shares have more upside as the company's fundamentals have continued to get stronger thanks to the restructuring led by the CEO.
