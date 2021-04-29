Lowe's aims to hire 50K workers in hiring blitz
Apr. 29, 2021 1:23 PM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Lowe's <<LOW> >says it will host a National Hiring Day on May 4 as part of its annual springtime hiring blitz.
- This year, Lowe's is planning to hire more than 50K seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.
- The hiring push by Lowe's arrives with demand for home improvement products still at a strong level as seen in the last few retail sales reports.
