Sanofi remains hopeful in ‘finding a place’ in COVID-19 vaccine race

Apr. 29, 2021 1:24 PM ETSanofi (SNY), GSKSNY, GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • The European vaccine giant Sanofi (SNY -0.6%) may be a laggard in the battle to inoculate the world against COVID-19.
  • But the company remains upbeat over its development efforts for a vaccine against the coronavirus in a market now dominated by its U.S. rivals.
  • Late last year, Sanofi and its partner GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) were forced to delay the launch of their coronavirus shot after the companies noted an “insufficient” immune response in older adults in the early-stage studies.
  • In addition to the adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with GSK, Sanofi is also pursuing an mRNA approach against COVID-19 popularized by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.
  • Noting that the approaches continue to lag the industry, the company CFO Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon has told journalists, “with the evolution of the pandemic, they could find a place,” Fortune.com reported.
  • Developed in partnership with Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO), the mRNA vaccine candidate is undergoing a Phase 1/2 trial with interim results expected in Q3 2021.
  • As for the recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate (SP0253), the company expects to start the Phase 3 trial in Q2 2021 after sharing the results from the Phase 2 trial which got underway early this year.
  • The Phase 2 results are likely in the coming weeks, said Thomas Triomphe, an executive vice president of the company who expects the vaccine to be available by Q4 2021.
