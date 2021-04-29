Sysco names industry veteran Ron Phillips as EVP & human resource chief
- Sysco (SYY +0.4%) announced that 25-years industry veteran Ron Phillips will join as EVP & chief human resources officer, effective May 3, 2021.
- Most recently, Phillips served as SVP, HR, Retail, Omnicare and Enterprise Modernization at CVS Health.
- "His demonstrated expertise across a broad range of strategic functions, including people strategy development, diversity and inclusion, talent and performance management, culture-building and engagement uniquely position him to lead Sysco's global HR organization as we continue to transform our company and further position Sysco as the employer of choice," president & CEO Kevin Hourican commented.