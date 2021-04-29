Impinj stock slides after Q1 beats that posted revenue, profit declines
Apr. 29, 2021
- Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is currently down 17.5% after yesterday's Q1 report topped estimates but included inline guidance.
- For Q1, sales were down 5% to $45.2M. Adjusted EPS was down 92% on the year to $0.01.
- “Our first-quarter results were strong, exceeding our revenue and profitability guidance,” says CEO Chris Diorio. “We delivered a record bookings quarter, strengthened our team and see strong demand and growth opportunities ahead.”
- For Q2, the company guides revenue of $41.5-43.5M versus the $42.53M consensus and loss per share of $0.02-0.08 vs. the $0.08 loss estimate.
