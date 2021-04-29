Aveanna Healthcare opens marginally lower from IPO price range
- Home-health firm, Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH -0.8%) commenced trading on the Nasdaq today, lower than its expected price range on Wednesday of $12 to $13 per share.
- IPO consisted of 38.2M shares at $12/share; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.73M shares.
- After opening at $11.81, the stock price surged to $11.94 and then touched a low of $11.12 at noon trading; stock price peaked to $11.97, its highest point post noon.
- Currently, the company operates 245 locations across 30 states, up from 17 states five years ago.
- Aveanna was formed in 2016, through the merger of Epic Health Services with Pediatric Services of America; CEO, Tony Strange led PSA before and served as CEO of Gentiva.
- It is likely that the company will have ~186M outstanding shares if demand is strong and the banks underwriting the deal take up their option to sell additional shares to cover overallotment. Otherwise, there will be 180M outstanding shares.