Shell Midstream Partners Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 29, 2021 1:49 PM ETShell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX)SHLXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.89M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SHLX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.