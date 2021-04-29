Norfolk Southern slips after CFRA Research warns on headwinds
Apr. 29, 2021 1:54 PM ETNorfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)NSCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CFRA Research lowers its rating on Norfolk Southern (NSC -0.9%) to a Sell rating after having it slotted at Hold.
- Analyst Colin Scarol notes that a notable drag on revenue for NSC in Q1 was the chemicals business amid weakened demand for oil-derived transportation fuels due to the pandemic.
- "We also see long-term risk to Chemicals as well as Coal (12% of revenue), as the new Administration and Congress are likely to push for a material transition away from fossil fuel use in the U.S., in our view. Nonetheless, we have a positive outlook for NSC's cost structure and pricing power, estimating EBIT margin will reach 41.2% in 2022 vs. 35.5% in 2020."
- The Sell rating from CFRA is due in part to the recent share price runup, which is said to be outrunning fundamentals.
